'Heartbreaking': Remains found believed to be missing 15-month old Evelyn Boswell

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell two weeks after an AMBER Alert search was initiated.
"We have a heartbreaking update in the search for #EvelynBoswell. This evening, authorities found remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old. An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing. Thank you for your support during this difficult process," the TBI tweeted.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and TBI said the remains were found on a family member's property in Blountville on Friday evening.
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found on a property at the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road. Authorities say the property belonged to a family member of Megan Boswell, who is Evelyn's mother.
"This is not the update we had hoped to share. We would like to thank each of you for your support over the last two and a half weeks," Leslie Earhart with the TBI said.
Authorities will be holding a press conference to answer questions about the tragic discovery Friday night at 11: 15 p.m. at the Sullivan Justice Center.
Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing since early December 2019.
Boswell was not reported missing until February 2020.
Here is a timeline of the case:
Tuesday, February 18
- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the State of Tennessee Department of Children Services
- Referral said certain family members had not seen Evelyn in approximately two months
- The referral came after Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr., reported his granddaughter missing
- At this time, Evelyn was last seen by family members on December 26
- Sullivan County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report
Wednesday, February 19
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn Boswell at around 8 p.m.
Friday, February 21
- A gray 2007 BMW, with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9, is believed to be carrying suspects linked to the case
- Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell was arrested with boyfriend William McCloud in Wilkes County, North Carolina after being found in the gray BMW
- Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with and arrested for theft of property
- Angela's court date is set for March 4
- Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, went on camera for the first time, saying that she knew who has her toddler
- At this time, Megan also said in an interview with WCYB that she is pregnant again
Tuesday, February 25
- Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one account of false reporting. Her bond is set at $25,000
- Her court date is set for March 2
- The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced its own investigation involving Evelyn
Wednesday, February 26
- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Megan is not actually pregnant
- The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office searched a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina
- The search was inconclusive
Friday, February 28
- The TBI searched Lakeshore RV trailer park in Blountville, TN, near Boone Lake
- Over 700 tips related to the case have been submitted to the TBI
This story is developing and will be updated.