What doctors have to say about national No Smoking Day

National No smoking day falls on the second Wednesday of March every year.

ARKANSAS, USA — The CDC last reported in 2019 that nearly 14 of every 100 U.S. adults smoked cigarettes. That's around 34 million people who smoke, not including the use of e-cigarettes.

Unfortunately, cigarette smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable disease disability and death in the U.S., accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, about one in five.

Dr. Matthew Steliga from UAMS said that while you may think of smoking just affecting your lungs, it can also affect other organs, like your heart and brain.

And besides just avoiding disease, he said there are many other benefits to quitting like improved breathing, more energy, improved taste, and other quality of life improvements.

"It's never too late to quit smoking, Dr. Steliga said. "Some may feel if there's a health issue, no sense in quitting now actually that's wrong people recover if they quit few relapses cancer treatment better it's never too late."

If you would like resources to help you quit, you can find some through the state health department or call the number 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

