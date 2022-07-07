Oklahoma reports first West Nile Virus case, death of the year

Oklahoma reported the state's first human case of the West Nile Virus, which led to this year's first death caused by the virus.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma reported the state's first human case of the West Nile Virus (WNV), which led to the first death caused by the virus since the beginning of the year.

The patient from central Oklahoma died after being hospitalized, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). No further information about the victim has been made public at this time.

"WNV spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. In Oklahoma, WNV is primarily spread by the Culex mosquito, which feeds on infected birds and then spreads the virus when biting humans, horses, and some other mammals," health officials said in a statement.

The population of this type of mosquito increases during mid to late summer as temperatures rise and the weather is drier.

“We expect the number of human cases to increase as the temperatures rise throughout the summer,” said Jolianne Stone, the Oklahoma State Epidemiologist. “Typically, summertime is the beginning of the WNV season in Oklahoma, so with more people participating in outdoor activities there are increased opportunities for encountering infected mosquitoes.”

Tips to avoid mosquito bites:

Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on skin and clothing when going outdoors (particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite).

Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, children’s toys and tires from holding water to prevent providing mosquitoes a place to breed.

Empty pet’s outdoor water bowl and refill daily.

Scrub and refill bird baths every three days.

Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly to ensure they are not clogged.

The OSDH says most people who have the WNV likely don't experience symptoms after being infected but those with symptoms can have mild, but sudden fever, headache, dizziness or muscle weakness.

Recovery typically occurs within one to three weeks.

"People older than 50 years, diabetics, or those experiencing uncontrolled hypertension are at a greater risk of developing severe neurologic disease from WNV infection," health officials said. "When the disease affects the nervous system, it can cause confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness, paralysis, neck stiffness or coma."

For more information including historical reported cases, visit the OSDH website at OSDH West Nile Virus and view the OSDH WNV Fact Sheet.

