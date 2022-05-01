Russellville Wendy's customers possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

Anyone who ate at the restaurant between Dec. 12, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, could have been exposed from an employee who tested positive for the virus.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is warning about possible Hepatitis A (Hep A) exposure to customers at a Wendy's in Russellville.

According to the ADH, an employee at the Wendy's located at 721 North Arkansas Ave. in Russellville tested positive for the virus and possibly exposed customers to it.

Hep A is a contagious liver disease. Typical symptoms of Hep A include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain or jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes). It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. A person can transmit the virus to others up to two weeks before and one week after symptoms appear.

ADH is warning that anyone who ate at the restaurant between Dec. 12, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, should seek care immediately if they have never been vaccinated against Hep A.

Officials say there is no specific treatment for the virus but it can be prevented through vaccination or a medicine called immune globulin.

The ADH recommends people without symptoms who have eaten at this Wendy’s between Dec. 12, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, and are:

Under one year of age are too young to be vaccinated and may wish to seek out immune globulin from a health care provider.

are too young to be vaccinated and may wish to seek out immune globulin from a health care provider. One year or older and have never been vaccinated for Hep A should seek out vaccination from a health care provider. Those who are pregnant, have a chronic illness or have liver disease are especially encouraged to consult with their doctor.

Hep A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter — even in microscopic amounts — from contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by the feces, or stool, of an infected person. Hep A can also be spread through unprotected sex or sharing of injection drugs.

According to provisional data from ADH, there were 390 cases of Hep A in Arkansas in 2020 and 467 cases in 2021.

“Hep A continues to be an issue in our state,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, ADH Chief Medical Officer. “We are encouraging everyone to be aware of the risk factors for getting Hep A. If you are engaged in any of these behaviors, please get vaccinated. If you experience symptoms, visit your healthcare provider right away.”