Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville reopening to all patients

The facility has been operating solely as a respiratory illness and COVID-19 testing clinic since March 2020.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville, which has been operating solely as a respiratory illness and COVID-19 testing clinic since March 2020, is reopening to all patients on Sunday, May 2. 

The clinic will continue to offer COVID-19 testing while also providing evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of acute illnesses and injures. 

The clinic will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Urgent care patients are asked to remain in their vehicles upon arrival and call (479) 404-1010 to check in to be seen. 

Click here for more information about Washington Regional. 

