Washington Regional to resume elective surgeries Monday

The hospital will resume elective surgeries on Monday, May 4, with strict guidelines.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Monday, May 4, Washington Regional Medical Center will resume elective procedures, following all guidelines found in the Directive on Resuming Elective Procedures provided by the Arkansas Department of Health.

These guidelines include limiting services to only outpatient procedures that do not require an overnight stay and ensuring that patients do not have symptoms of or a recent exposure to COVID-19.

Patients must also test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours of surgery.

Scheduling and patient instructions for pre-surgery COVID-19 testing will be provided by physician offices.

Patients who have questions should call their physician’s office for assistance.