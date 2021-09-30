Washington Regional teams up with UAMS for Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

The new clinic in Washington Regional will provide specialized care to those with high-risk pregnancies.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional is teaming up with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) to open a new clinic to provide specialized care to people with high-risk pregnancies.

The Washington Regional Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic is located inside the Women and Infants Center on the Washington Regional campus in Fayetteville and brings in UAMS experts in maternal fetal medicine to Northwest Arkansas.

The clinic provides assessment, diagnosis, and management of high-risk pregnancies, including problems associated with multiple births, heart disease, gestational diabetes, physical and genetic fetal abnormalities, and other conditions.

“This collaboration provides Northwest Arkansas women with high-risk pregnancies access to the largest team of board-certified maternal fetal medicine specialists in the state,” said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford. “Our mission at Washington Regional is to improve the health of people in the communities we serve through compassionate, high quality care. This new partnership with UAMS helps us further that mission, and Washington Regional is proud to offer this specialized care here in Northwest Arkansas.”

Patients can be seen by the following maternal fetal medicine physician specialists from UAMS and local nurse practitioner:

Nafisa Dajani, MD

Dawn Hughes, MD

Everett Magann, MD

Adam Sandlin, MD

Alissa Scherer, APRN