Washington Regional revises visitation policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Effective Monday (Oct. 12) Washington Regional Medical Center will implement an updated visitor policy allowing a limited number of patient visitors.
All visitors must pass coronavirus screening and are required to wear a mask while on the Washington Regional campus.
Patients in the categories below will be allowed visitors:
- Inpatients: Patients are permitted one (1) visitor per day between the hours of 4 p.m.–7 p.m. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room during the visit. Patients receiving end-of-life care will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be allowed more than one (1) visitor.
- COVID-19 Patients: Visitors may only enter when patient is receiving end-of-life care.
- Patients Undergoing Outpatient Procedures: Patients may be accompanied by one (1) visitor. During the procedure, visitors must wait in the patient room or vehicle.
- Emergency Department Patients: Those not being evaluated for COVID-19 may be accompanied by one (1) visitor. If social distancing cannot be maintained, the visitor will be asked to wait in their vehicle.
- Obstetric Patients: Patients are permitted one (1) adult support person who may leave the facility once per day.
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Patients: Both parents or (1) one parent and (1) one support person will be allowed to visit at the same time, but may only leave once per day.
- Patients who use a wheelchair or who have special needs: These individuals may be allowed a visitor to assist in patient care.
The visitor policy is subject to change as developments concerning Coronavirus necessitate.