Washington Regional revises visitation policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Effective Monday (Oct. 12) Washington Regional Medical Center will implement an updated visitor policy allowing a limited number of patient visitors.

All visitors must pass coronavirus screening and are required to wear a mask while on the Washington Regional campus.

Patients in the categories below will be allowed visitors:

Inpatients: Patients are permitted one (1) visitor per day between the hours of 4 p.m.–7 p.m. The visitor must stay in the patient’s room during the visit. Patients receiving end-of-life care will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be allowed more than one (1) visitor.

