Washington Regional reflects on pandemic two years after first COVID patient admitted to hospital

The Washington Regional president and CEO is reflecting on the pandemic two years after the first COVID patient was admitted to the hospital.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two years ago, the first COVID-19 patient was admitted to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Hospital President and CEO Larry Shackelford released a message to the community reflecting on the past two years and the "heroic" response of health care professionals.

The number of COVID cases in Arkansas grew from a handful in the early days to more than 825,000 in two years. Washington Regional admitted its first COVID patient on March 17, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic led to overflowing ICUs, a shortage of supplies and PPE, and a decline in healthcare workers.

Despite healthcare workers' best efforts, nearly 11,000 Arkansans have lost their lives to the virus, according to Shackelford.

"The pandemic has forever changed health care. I have a deep sense of gratitude for those who helped get our nation to this point – the scientists who tirelessly developed a safe and effective vaccine in record time, the clinical researchers who developed therapies to manage the worst effects of the virus, and most particularly, the front-line health care workers who for two years running have placed themselves in front of a virus we knew little about to care for those most severely impacted by the disease," Shackelford wrote in his letter to the community.

He went on to say that while they don't use the term "hero" lightly, Washington Regional considers the workers who have shown up to care for those afflicted with COVID the past two years as heroes.

Since the admission of the first COVID patient, Washington Regional has performed more than 104,000 COVID tests, cared for more than 2,200 COVID patients in the hospital, answered nearly 157,000 calls to the COVID hotline and administered more than 42,000 vaccine doses.

Shackelford says as the coronavirus pandemic continues, there is hope that the worst is behind us. Communities continue to return to a more normal daily routine without concerns of COVID. He says the virus is still out there and health care workers are preparing for the following variant or surge our community could face in the future.

"I ask our community to be mindful and appreciative of their efforts," Shackelford said. "Throughout the pandemic, the community has shown its support with donations of meals, personal protective equipment, cards and letters. Let's continue our outward support of these heroes by giving them our thanks and giving them an extra measure of grace and compassion."

Thursday, March 17, marks the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 patient being admitted to Washington Regional Medical Center. While the response of the health care profession to the COVID-19 pandemic has been truly heroic, that response has exacted an incredible personal toll on many of our team members. As virus cases in Arkansas grew from a handful in the early days of the pandemic to more than 825,000 in two short years, our state's hospitals and clinicians set aside customary competition in favor of a coordinated and collaborative response. The crisis required collective engagement to address shortages in personal protective equipment, overflowing intensive care units, vaccine rollouts, clinical staff shortages, and health care delivery changes necessitated by ever-changing treatment protocols and public health guidance as we continued to learn about this new virus. Despite the incredible efforts of our state's health care workers, nearly 11,000 Arkansans have lost their lives to COVID.

The pandemic has forever changed health care. I have a deep sense of gratitude for those who helped get our nation to this point – the scientists who tirelessly developed a safe and effective vaccine in record time, the clinical researchers who developed therapies to manage the worst effects of the virus, and most particularly, the front-line health care workers who for two years running have placed themselves in front of a virus we knew little about to care for those most severely impacted by the disease.

We've heard the word "hero" used frequently during the pandemic to describe front-line workers, but it is not a word we use lightly at Washington Regional. Heroes step up and do what needs to be done, even if it means putting themselves at risk or being afraid. Heroes have grit, they have determination, and they help others. At Washington Regional, the word "heroes" describes our nurses, physicians, advanced practice providers, respiratory therapists, and many others who have come to work every day over the past two years to safely care for all patients, including those afflicted with COVID. These women and men truly live Washington Regional's mission to improve the health of people in the communities we serve through compassionate, high-quality care, and they embody the universal value of treating others as we would want to be treated.

The pandemic forced these heroes to discover new ways of providing care as we learned more about the disease that changed our world. As the region's only community owned, locally governed nonprofit health system, Washington Regional was able to quickly pivot to meet the needs of our community, and expanded our capacity as needed to care for more patients while our medical center and 55 primary, specialty and urgent care clinic locations across Northwest Arkansas remained here for you. Since the time of that first admission, Washington Regional has performed more than 104,000 COVID tests, cared for more than 2,200 COVID patients in our hospital, answered nearly 157,000 calls to our COVID hotline, and administered more than 42,000 vaccine doses.

Washington Regional honors its team members who have cared for COVID patients in our clinics, testing center, emergency department, inpatient COVID units and our labor and delivery unit. It is time to recognize and honor their dedication and resilience, the bonds they have formed with one another, and to acknowledge the grief, fatigue and emotional trauma that has often accompanied their efforts. It is important to recognize that our employees' dedication and heroism extends beyond their roles as COVID caregivers. Our team members have put the needs of the community above their own while also struggling with the same pandemic related trials that face our larger community, whether that was longer working hours, assisting their children with virtual learning, coping with the illness or loss of a loved one, or experiencing the difficulties associated with a family member losing their job.

As the pandemic enters its third year, there are hopeful signs that the worst may be behind us, and communities are increasingly returning to a more normal footing in hopes of putting the daily concerns about COVID in the rearview mirror. The virus is still present, however, and our physically and emotionally drained health care workforce continues to treat those affected by COVID while preparing for the next variant or surge that we are told is always a distinct possibility. I ask our community to be mindful and appreciative of their efforts. Throughout the pandemic, the community has shown its support with donations of meals, personal protective equipment, cards and letters. Let's continue our outward support of these heroes by extending them our thanks and affording them an extra measure of grace and compassion.

I often say our people are what set Washington Regional apart, and two years into a grueling pandemic I am more certain of that sentiment than ever."

