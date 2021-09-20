Washington Regional expanding Fayetteville campus

Washington Regional Medical System has purchased 15 acres to expand on at its Fayetteville campus.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional announced Monday, Sept. 20, that it would be extending its Fayetteville campus after acquiring approximately 15 acres near the facility.

The property, which is part of Drake Farms development, is located adjacent to the Fayetteville hospital.

Washington Regional says plans for the property are being finalized and include facilities for expanded inpatient hospital services, outpatient surgical services, space for overnight stay capabilities, ambulatory care services and a wellness center, according to a press release.

"Our medical center campus at North Hills opened in 2002 with 345,000 square feet of space. In less than 20 years, it has grown to over 724,000 square feet, and we are unable to expand any further on our main campus," said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford.

Shackelford went on to say that purchasing the property will allow for Washington Regional to plan for the next 20 years of growth in the region.

Drake Farms is a 175-acre mixed-use development that will include residential space, office buildings, green space and other amenities.