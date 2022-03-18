Washington Regional ending COVID drive-thru testing, hotline operations

Washington Regional is closing its drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Northills Blvd. Vaccinations and booster shots will still be available at the site.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began in our area, Washington Regional is ending its drive-thru testing and hotline operations.

The hospital says due to low demand for testing, Friday, March 18, will be the last day the COVID drive-thru testing site at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. will be open. Friday will also be the last day of operations for its COVID hotline.

Although testing will end, vaccinations and booster doses against the virus will remain available at the Northills location for those ages 12 and older. The vaccine clinic is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Those still needing to be tested for COVID should contact their local pharmacy or health department.

An automated information line for COVID will remain available at (479) 463-2055. Callers will receive details about vaccinations and other testing locations.

Since the first Washington Regional testing clinic opened in March of 2020, more than 104,000 COVID tests have been administered, and nearly 157,000 hotline calls have been answered.

