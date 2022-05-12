Washington co. jail doctor who prescribed ivermectin is stepping down

The doctor is reportedly stepping down from that role after a lawsuit earlier this year that states inmates were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Justice of the Peace Evelyn Ríos Stafford, Washington County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent.

The county is currently working with legal advisors to develop requests and offers for another medical provider to fill the position.

The drug has been approved for use in veterinary cases, but certainly not to treat COVID in humans.

It is also reported that there are no new medical providers lined up for the jail at this moment.

When the lawsuit was originally filed, 5NEWS reached out to Dr. Karas about the lawsuit and his office chose not to comment.

In the past Dr. Karas told 5NEWS he prescribed the pharmacy grade and not the veterinary grade of Ivermectin.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

