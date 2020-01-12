UAMS to provide free COVID-19 testing and flu shots in Springdale

You can get tested for COVID-19 and get a flu shot from 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2422 N. Thompson Street in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A community drive-up clinic for COVID-19 testing and flu shots is being provided by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) in Springdale.

There are no out-of-pocket costs to the patient for either the COVID-19 testing or the flu shots.

Both the testing and the flu shots will be given in the main parking lot of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education located at 2422 N. Thompson Street in Springdale.

You can visit the site from 12-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Bilingual translators will be on site for Marshallese and Spanish-speaking people and you do not have to be a UAMS patient to be seen.

This testing is for everyone who feels they need it and patients will get instructions on how to take care of themselves and their family at home.