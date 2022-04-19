UAMS Office of Community Health & Research relocating to Springdale

UAMS is moving its Office of Community Health & Research to a 28,000 square foot building in Springdale to better support its more than 150 employees.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is relocating the Office of Community Health & Research to Springdale to strengthen the office's relationship, collaboration, and involvement with the Northwest Arkansas community.

“Our work would not be possible without the incredible people and community partners who have guided and assisted our work over the last 10 years,” said Lisa M. Smith, executive director of Community Health & Research. “As we enter this next phase of our journey, we look forward to providing more support to our partners and our community as we create a better state of health for all.”

The Office of Community Health & Research will be moving from its Fayetteville location at the UAMS Regional campus to a 28,000-square-foot building at 2708 S. 48th St. in Springdale. The move will allow the office's staff to collaborate with community partners in the region and support the growing team of over 150 team members.

The research office's team of more than 150 full-time staff and faculty are implementing more than 75 community-engaged projects to reduce health disparities in Northwest Arkansas, across the state and nationally.

In Northwest Arkansas, Community Heath & Research staff have worked with community members and partner organizations to service in ways that include but are not limited to:

Provide healthier foods in schools and community meal programs

Increase positive birth outcomes and support through family wellness programs

Lower COVID-19 infection rates among Marshallese and Hispanic populations

Improve care and outcomes for individuals adversely impacted by Type 2 diabetes

The office's work has helped establish it as a nationally recognized presence in Northwest Arkansas that engages in innovative collaborations with regional, statewide and national organizations dedicated to eliminating health disparities and improving health outcomes.

For more information about the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research, click here.

