UAMS, Arkansas Children's Northwest to offer free puberty education to teen girls

ARKANSAS, USA — UAMS and Arkansas Children's Northwest announced a free educational program for tween and teen girls to learn about health and social topics they may experience during adolescence.

The program, "Girlology," will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. at the Schmieding Center for Senior Health & Education in Springdale. The event is for girls ages 8-14, accompanied by a parent or other caregiver.

The program will be facilitated by UAMS physicians from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, including Dr. Nirvana Manning, professor and chair; Dr. Laura Hollenbach, associate professor; and Dr. Kathryn Stambough, assistant professor in the department’s Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology.