UAMS, Arkansas Children's Northwest to offer free puberty education to teen girls

ARKANSAS, USA — UAMS and Arkansas Children's Northwest announced a free educational program for tween and teen girls to learn about health and social topics they may experience during adolescence.
The program, "Girlology," will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. at the Schmieding Center for Senior Health & Education in Springdale. The event is for girls ages 8-14, accompanied by a parent or other caregiver.
The program will be facilitated by UAMS physicians from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, including Dr. Nirvana Manning, professor and chair; Dr. Laura Hollenbach, associate professor; and Dr. Kathryn Stambough, assistant professor in the department’s Division of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology.
To read more about this program, our content partner, Arkansas Business has the full story here.
