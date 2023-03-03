UAMS gets $600K donation to provide post-partum contraceptives

The money will be used to provide long-acting reversible contraception devices for uninsured post-partum patients in Little Rock and Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — UAMS has a received a $600,000 gift from an anonymous donor to provide long-acting reversible contraception devices for uninsured post-partum patients in Little Rock and Fort Smith.

The devices and birth-control implants are inserted before a patient is discharged from a hospital after giving birth to reduce unintended pregnancies and increase birth spacing, UAMS said in a news release.

Insertions can cost more than $3,000 and aren’t currently reimbursable by the state Medicaid program.

To read more about the grant, visit our content partners at Arkansas Business here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device