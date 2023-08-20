UAMS Department of Emergency Medicine receives $1.5M grant for non-opioid pain management study

The award funds a three-year project to train UAMS emergency physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses about pain management strategies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — A $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration will allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Emergency Medicine to change how it treats pain and trains new doctors.

The award funds a three-year project to train UAMS emergency physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses about pain management strategies that treat pain aggressively but don’t rely on opioid medications, the university said in a news release.

Dr. Michael Wilson, an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine departments of Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry, said he expects the project to lead to better pain management throughout Arkansas.

To read more about this grant, our content partner, Arkansas has the full story here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device