UAFS offering free dental exams, cleanings during February

In celebration of National Children's Dental Health month, the university says it will provide free dental exams and cleanings for kids during the month of February.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS) will offer free dental exams and cleanings for children 5 to 18 years old throughout the month of February at the UAFS Dental Hygiene Clinic.

According to UAFS' press release, upper-level Dental Hygiene students will provide the services under the supervision of trained faculty. These services include:

pediatric cleanings

complete exams

x-rays

protective sealants

fluoride treatments

cancer screenings

oral hygiene aids

“We are excited to engage families in our community with the primary goal of improving oral health and ensuring healthy smiles for a lifetime,” said Dr. Virginia Hardgraves, Associate Professor and Executive Director of Dental Hygiene.

Appointments are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. To schedule an appointment, call 479-788-7270.

UAFS' free dental services initiative was made possible by a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation. Through the grant, students are able to use high-tech dental equipment to provide the best possible care to pediatric patients.

“With tooth decay being the most common chronic childhood disease, it is important that children and their guardians are given the correct information to prevent decay," said Abby Mussett, a junior dental hygiene student. “Through the clinic here at UAFS, our program enjoys being able to provide the necessary care and resources to help ensure better oral health for each child.”

For more information on Children’s Dental Health Month or the UAFS Dental Clinic, contact the Dental Hygiene Department at UAFS at 479-788-7270 or email teeth@uafs.edu.

