Two more flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported two more influenza-related deaths Tuesday in its weekly flu report. Nine Arkansans have died from the flu since Sept. 27, 2020 - the start of flu season.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "minimal," according to the ADH.

Since Sept., 1,150 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers. This number does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

About 1% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week was for influenza-related illnesses.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.