Two more die from flu-related illness in Arkansas, totaling 118 this flu season

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is reporting two new flu-related deaths in the state.

A total of 118 Arkansans, including three pediatrics, have died this flu season in Arkansas.

The ADH does not release the victim's name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 36,000 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with 80 positive tests reported in the last week.

Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reports "Local" flu activity across the state with "Minimal" intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 24,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 162 pediatric deaths reported this season.

Since September 29, 2019, 12 facilities, including 10 nursing homes, have reported influenza outbreaks.