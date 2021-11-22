Trial to begin on Arkansas law banning mask mandates

In August, the judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the ban on mask mandates.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge is holding a trial on whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked that bans mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities.

The trial begins Monday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox, who in August issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the ban.

Fox in August ruled the law violates Arkansas’ constitution, saying it discriminates between public and private school students.