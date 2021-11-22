x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Trial to begin on Arkansas law banning mask mandates

In August, the judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the ban on mask mandates.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge is holding a trial on whether to strike down a state law he’s temporarily blocked that bans mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities. 

The trial begins Monday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox, who in August issued a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the ban.

Fox in August ruled the law violates Arkansas’ constitution, saying it discriminates between public and private school students. 

He said it also infringes on the governor’s emergency powers, as well as the authority of county officials and the state Supreme Court.

RELATED: Fayetteville mask mandate will be lifted in December if holiday season doesn't bring a spike in cases

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson says Arkansas's mask mandate ban law is unconstitutional

In Other News

Fort Smith school using smart thermometers to track illnesses