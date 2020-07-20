Nearly 100 children have died from hot car heat strokes in the last few years

If you think the summer heat is hard to deal with when you step outside, it's shocking what that feels like in a car.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you think the summer heat is hard to deal with when you step outside, it's shocking what that feels like in a car.

Hope Mullins, Director of the Injury Prevention Center with Arkansas Children's, said children should never be left alone in a car even if it’s just a few minutes.



“A car can reach 125 degrees really quickly because 80% of the heat your car gains happens in the first 10 minutes,” said Mullins. “Around 100 children have died from hot car heat stroke in the last few years.”

While summertime is typically when we see the most hot car related deaths, Mullins said this summer, in particular, has her even more concerned.

“A lot of times these kids are unintentionally left in cars because a change in routine has happened and right now with COVID-19 everyone is in a change of their routine,” she said.

Mullins said there are some easy things parents can do to make sure they never experience this tragedy.

“Put something in the backseat with the kids that you absolutely need like a phone or purse,” she said. “Also, make sure your car is locked when you’re at home because some deaths occur when kids are playing in the car and lock themselves in and they can’t get out.”

Mullins is also encouraging families to make this a routine all year not just in these hot summer months.



“Kids have died in cars when its 60 degrees outside so it doesn't have to be 100 degrees,” she said. “It can be as low as 60 but because the heat increases in the car, it’s dangerous.”



To help spread awareness of this, the Injury Prevention Center has created a board book for kids. It's a children’s story talking about the importance of never leaving a child in the car alone.

