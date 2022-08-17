Tips on how to prevent child hot car deaths

With heat stroke being the leading cause of non-crash vehicle-related deaths for children under 15 in the U.S., organizations are giving tips on how to avoid it.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the website noheatstroke.org, 910 children have died from vehicular heatstroke in the United States since 1998, including 18 in Arkansas.

Cars heat up quickly on warm days and children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults do. This makes it dangerous if a child is left in a hot car even for a short period of time.

Cracking a window and/or air conditioning does little to keep it cool once the car is turned off. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children under 15 in the U.S.

The AAP has these tips for parents and guardians:

Always check the back seat and make sure all kids are out of the car before locking it and walking away

If you take your kids to daycare, have the provider call you if they're late by more than 10 minutes

Put your cell phone, bag, or purse in the back seat so that whenever you arrive, you have to check behind you

Keep your car locked when it is parked to prevent a curious child from entering when no one is around. Many hot car deaths have occurred when a child mistakenly locks themself inside.

Make sure children don't have easy access to your car keys. Keep them away from where they can find them.

Teach children that cars aren't safe places to play and remind them that cars, especially car trunks, shouldn't be used for games like hide-and-seek.

If you see an unattended child in a car and are concerned, you should immediately call 911.

According to kidsandcars.org, only 20 states in the United States have laws that specifically make it illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle.

In Arkansas, there is a statute that authorizes law enforcement to provide verbal warnings only.

