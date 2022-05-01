3 flu-related deaths reported in Arkansas

A third person has died from a flu-related illness in Arkansas as the state reports 2,788 new cases.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has reported 2,788 cases of the flu since the beginning of the new flu season that began on Sept. 27, 2021.

The spread of the flu in Arkansas is "moderate," according to the ADH.

The number of cases does not represent the total number of flu cases in Arkansas.

More than 3% of patients visiting emergency rooms this week were for influenza-related illnesses.

No nursing homes have reported flu outbreaks this season, according to the ADH.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 11.3% among public schools.

Arkansas has reported its third flu-related death this season. Further details surrounding that death have not been released.

Arkansas reported 24 flu-related deaths last season.