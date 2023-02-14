The science of love: Medical experts weigh in on the pressure of Valentine's Day

Medical experts weigh in on the Valentine's Day and give advice for the holiday of love.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Love is in the air as Arkansans celebrate Valentine's Day.

People packed flower shops and other retailers getting gifts like flowers, chocolates, and stuffed animals for their valentines. Springdale resident Richard Garcia was buying flowers for his girlfriend, Fridha, at Flowerama.

"When you want it to mean something, it can be pretty stressful. So you just got to take the time and go through it and hopefully find what you're looking for," said Garcia.

Cupid's arrow is pointed at Arkansans as love is celebrated on this Valentine's Day. Dr. Eric Johnson is a family and marriage therapist in Springdale and Monett, Missouri. He explained how love could have different meanings depending on who you're sharing it with. Like how a parent will love a child unconditionally, yet a person in a relationship is focused on what love their partner gives.

"I would say that love is something we generate as we care for others and not necessarily something we get from others," Dr. Johnson said.

While that fuzzy feeling may seem unreal, Dr. Michael Green with Northwest Health explained that the impact love has on one's heart is very real.

"If you're actually in love and experience a good relationship, you're going to be less prone to anxiety, which would lead to a fast heartbeat and accelerated blood pressure," said the interventional cardiologist. "You will also have endorphins released in your body, which actually lowers the blood pressure and gives you and your heart an overall sense of well-being."

Dr. Johnson uses the recency effect to explain why Valentine's Day is important, saying, "the mind focuses on the things that it thinks you want to focus on." The effect is when someone may see everything negatively, because of a recent fight or argument. The day of love is a chance to reset that.

"So you reset it, spend a lot of time thinking about how you can do things for your spouse, and suddenly you're having a great time, and you're focused on the positive," said Dr. Johnson.

Dr. Johnson explained that the pressure of Valentine's Day comes from trying to meet a partner's expectations. While really, he says it doesn't matter how big or small your gesture is.

"I would say the biggest fail is to try to make it grand and it's much better just to do something— anything at all. And you're gonna hit it right there. Because that's all she wants," he explained.

Lamar Pettus is a Fayetteville resident who was shopping for his wife, Donna, of 55 years. He explained that it really wasn't stressful for him.

"I don't think it's has been that stressful. It's like, getting many days when you are living together and accustomed to each other. But you want to do something nice," Pettus said. "My advice to young couples is to be polite, be patient and show appreciation for each other."

The day of love isn't all chocolates and flowers for everyone. Dr. Johnson explained that a lot of pressure goes into meeting expectations on Valentine's Day.

"It's days like this that can make it worse because you have this combination of bad emotions and bad memories and bad thoughts that have built up, and then you look around you and you're like, 'hey these other people look like they're doing it right and I have all these emotions,'" Dr. Johnson said.

"When people have all their eggs in one basket, and their significant other is the only thing that they're focused on the only thing bringing them joy, then that breakup crushes them because that's the only thing there is."

Dr. Johnson goes on to explain the importance of activities and experiences outside of the relationship with their significant other, which can bring them a sense of peace and fulfillment. "Then if they lose their significant other, it hurts, but they have all of these other things to fall back on," Dr. Johnson added.

Dr. Michael Green added that heartbreak could and has had an impact on the heart health of patients. He explained that they "actually have a condition that we see quite frequently in patients that lose an immediate loved one, whether it's a mother, father, brother, sister, spouse, and what it ends up doing is taking a normally functioning heart— let's call it a V-6 engine, six cylinders— it takes us from six cylinders to one, and they develop congestive heart failure."

Dr. Green says this condition is called broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy.

