The FLX Watchman Device could help many people suffering from Atrial Fibrillation

One cardiologist is offering a procedure to implant a device that could eliminate the need for blood thinners in AFib patients.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — “I would really like not to die from a stroke," says Elaine Blecher, a woman who has dealt with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) for the last 20 years.

“I've had to have three ablations of my heart, for AFib and for SVT.”

The condition has caused her pain, and not just from her own battle. Blecher says, "My mother also had a fib. She died from a stroke after many small strokes."

Atrial Fibrillation causes problems when blood clots can form in the body and travel to the heart or brain, but Cardiologist Doctor Hussam Hawamdeh offers a procedure that he says can change the lives of a-fib patients.

“I’m the first person and the only person currently providing these kinds of services in the River Valley, and I'm very excited to be able to help all the patients," says Dr. Hawamdeh.

The quarter-sized device is inserted into the heart through a catheter in the groin to prevent blood clots in place of blood thinners.

Dr. Hawamdeh says it's an alternative because Patients on blood thinners have to be incredibly careful, because a simple paper cut can cause profuse bleeding.

“We previously had to have a very difficult conversation about how it's clearly not safe for you to be on blood thinners removing blood thinners will increase your risk of having a stroke. We finally no longer have to have that conversation. Now we offer them a watchman device. It's like the biggest smile when they come to the office and see me and say thank you.," says Dr. Hawamdeh.

And Bletcher couldn’t be happier, “Now six months later, I am off of all blood thinners and I am taking one baby aspirin a day. That's the first time since 2004 that I have been off all blood thinners. So this is a major, major thing to have accomplished.”

Bletcher’s goal is to live her life to the fullest potential, with no fear of her condition.

She adds, "I am looking forward to being able to wear a skirt or shorts again. My legs were so bruised, that it was embarrassing because people would look… I can go out and ride a bicycle, I can go hiking again. I can just go walking without fear of falling."

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device