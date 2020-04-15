Suicide calls spike during COVID-19 pandemic

Stress factors like layoffs, child care, fear for the elderly and many other things are partially to blame for the increase.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Dispatch centers in our area have seen a major spike in suicide threats in recent weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Professionals say it's important to get help sooner rather than later if these things start to become too much to bear.

While COVID-19 remains a major physical health threat, Central EMS Director Becky Stewart says the casualties extend much further.

"It all just piles up and if we have issues to start with, just one more could be a tipping point for folks," Stewart said.

Financial stress, worry and anxiety for loved ones along with fear of the unknown can take a toll on a person.

Licensed clinical social worker Mary Schulz says it's important to seek help before agencies like Central EMS have to step in. She says there are certain things to look for when realizing you or someone around you needs help.

"The hopelessness, drinking too much, trying to mask feelings. if you notice you are more irritable those could be signs of depression," Schulz said.

With social isolation, Schulz says it's easy to feel alone and fixate on the negative. She suggests doing little things for your own health.

"It's still is good to take your shower, do your hair, get dressed every morning, doing it for you... now is the time to work on you so that you can be present for your family," Schulz said.

She says many providers across the area reduced their rates or are working for free to support the community through this crisis. She also says the best thing you can do is reach out.

