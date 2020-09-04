Staying healthy while quarantined during COVID-19

Dr. Roller says eating healthy during this outbreak is critical because normal routines are interrupted, which can cause bad habits later on.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With most people stuck at home during COVID-19, doctors and workout instructors say it's important to maintain a fitness routine and a healthy diet.

With gyms closed, some people have resorted to virtual exercise.

"When people are stuck at home we end up looking for things to do and end up eating out of boredom,” said Dr. Kristen Roller.

Dr. Roller says eating healthy during this outbreak is critical because normal routines are interrupted, which can cause bad habits later on.

She says snacking all day is not good.

"If they’re finding themselves in the pantry or looking around for something to eat ask that question if you’re really hungry," Dr. Roller said.

She says it's important to stay fit and eat clean because it will help even when we get back to normalcy.

"If we’re making bad choices and lack of exercise and gaining weight then here comes another host of problems,” Dr. Roller said.

Zumba instructor Isaac Navarro says he's helped his clients keep a healthy lifestyle even after his class was forced to go online.

“I couldn’t stop dancing and I had to find a way to get my classes going,” Navarro said.

Navarro says dancing nonstop for an hour is the most important part of his day.

"I believe it is so important for your mental health for your physical health," he said.