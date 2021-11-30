State leaders show concerns about high number of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of Omicron variant

On Nov. 30, Arkansas reported its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since September.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is seeing its highest daily COVID-19 case count since September and state health leaders are urging Arkansans to get vaccinated.

State Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero says we could be entering a new surge of post-Thanksgiving cases.

"If this continues, we are definitely in another surge,” Dr. Romero said. “Whether we will reach that peak like we did in the summer surge is unknown, yet."

This comes as concerns continue to grow surrounding the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, which state officials say they don’t have a plan for yet. Governor Asa Hutchinson says he is still looking for more information on the new variant but health officials are taking it seriously.

"There is not enough information to make definitive decisions about Omicron," Hutchinson said.

The governor says he's been briefed with the latest on the new variant but he still has some unanswered questions. He's wanting clarification on how contagious and severe the new variant is and if vaccines are effective against it.

Dr. Romero showed grave concern of what flu cases and COVID-19 could do to our hospitals. He says that he expects Arkansas to have a heavy flu season because of the slow one last year. He is worried about not having enough beds to treat flu and COVID-19 patients.

"In the elderly and the adults, those individuals tend to go to the hospital during the winter,” Dr. Romero said. “That will add a burden to this. And if I can be more pessimistic, if we happen to have omicron, that will certainly push us over the edge. So please, get your vaccinations for covid and for flu this year."

He says people should continue to practice social distancing and wearing a mask because of the unknown. However, Dr. Romero and the governor did point out that Arkansas has a lower number of cases than this time last year.