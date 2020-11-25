State anticipates medical marijuana sales to reach 30K pounds by late December

In total, Arkansans have spent $187 million to obtain 28,674 pounds of medical marijuana.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Arkansas in May 2019, overall sales have surpassed 28,000 pounds.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission anticipates sales will reach 30,000 pounds by late December.

There are currently 31 dispensaries in operation with six remaining that are working toward opening.

The six include a new dispensary in Little Rock, Fayetteville, Osceola and Hardy along with two dispensaries in Pine Bluff.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH NOVEMBER 24, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 1,706.55 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 3,355.79 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 556.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 494.00 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,654.30 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,581.71 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 3,131.07 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,946.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 2,132.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,902.28 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 1,442.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 1,472.79 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 598.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 1,207.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 450.93 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 151.48 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 1,303.40 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 338.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 308.25 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 426.57 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 1,631.68 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 138.49 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1 (2020), the company sold 258.34 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4 (2020), the company sold 90.13 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16 (2020), the company sold 62.58 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17 (2020), the company sold 90.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3 (2020), the company sold 78.47 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7 (2020), the company sold 46.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26 (2020), the company sold 30.45 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9 (2020), the company sold 58.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22 (2020), the company sold 26.98 pounds of medical marijuana.