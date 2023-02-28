Springdale Fire Department partners with app to aid in emergency response

In an emergency, people nearby who are CPR-trained and have the app downloaded can be notified at the same time as emergency crews that resuscitation is needed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to the American Heart Association, although 65% of people in the United States say they’ve received CPR training at some point in their lives, only 18% of people are up to date on their CPR training.

Captain Justin Pinkley with the Springdale fire department visited 5NEWS to demonstrate how CPR procedures should be performed on both infants and adults.

“Every minute that’s going by without CPR being done, your chances of survival are going down by 10%. so it’s very important to get adequate chest compressions and get AED defibrillation.”

The department has also partnered with PulsePoint, an app used to help public safety agencies inform and engage their citizens.

In the event of emergencies where CPR is needed, the dispatch center immediately alerts CPR-trained individuals about nearby cardiac arrest events through the free PulsePoint Respond mobile app, and also lets them know the location of the closest AEDs.

“If you’re within a quarter mile radius of the location where a call comes in, for CPR needed, it will notify you the same time crews are being notified," explained Pinkley.

The app allows agencies to keep their community informed of emergency activity in real time. Citizens can use this information on a daily basis to know when there is an accident nearby or on their commute.

Pulse point sends “CPR-needed” notifications to your phone and users can choose to be notified of significant events that may impact their family. These informational notifications provide an early and automatic heads-up to local threats.

