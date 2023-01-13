Siloam Springs steak house to temporarily close after 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 48 hours

Callahan's Steak House says they "never experienced this even in the height of the pandemic."

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Callahan's Steak House in Siloam Springs, 14 positive cases have been reported among staff in just 48 hours, leading to the restaurant shutting down Aug. 29-30.

A post by the steakhouse reads, "If you've watched the news lately, you may have heard COVID-19 cases are on the rise ... We put the safety of our community and staff above all profits. We will finish tonight, but if you have fears of COVID-19, do not come."

The post goes on to state that "Forty-eight hours will allow those sick to get better. We also need to monitor those who have been exposed for symptoms to start or not and do all possible testing."

The steak house also states that it wants "to inform the community this might spread much easier than people think," noting that "We never experienced this even in the height of the pandemic. Symptoms have started and stayed mostly mild, which is the only good news."

