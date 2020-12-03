Schools in Pulaski County providing meals to students despite class cancellations

Regardless of where a student is enrolled, they can pick up lunch at most of the Little Rock schools on Friday, March 13 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock continues to monitor the public health crisis created by the outbreak of COVID-19.

In response, City staff has worked with community partners to develop a plan for feeding students who will not be able to receive meals due to school closures and City leadership has made modifications to operations aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health closed all Pulaski County schools through March 30.

Many students receive their only weekday meals from the schools they attend. Additionally, some schools also send weekend meal items with students on Fridays. To keep those students from being hungry during the mandatory school closures, the City of Little Rock worked with several community partners to develop the following feeding schedule:

Saturdays

There are two Saturdays (March 14 and 21) included in the school closure period. On each Saturday, grab-and-go lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Chicot Elementary, 11100 Chicot Road

McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road

Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road

Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive

On March 14, the lunches are being provided by the Clinton Foundation.

Sundays

There are two Sundays (March 15 and 22) included in the school closure period. On each Sunday, grab-and-go lunches will be available from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:

On March 15, the lunches will be provided by the Clinton Foundation. On both Sundays, transportation will be provided on Rock Region Metro fixed routes as on Saturdays for free from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Chicot Elementary

McMath Library

Dee Brown Library

Terry Library

Weekdays

During the weeks of March 16 and March 23, walk-up and drive-up sites will be open for grab-and-go breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the following locations:

Chicot Elementary School

Carver Elementary School, 2100 E. 6th Street

King Elementary School, 905 MLK Drive

Romine Elementary School, 3400 Romine Road

Stephens Elementary School, 3700 W. 18th St.

Terry Elementary School, 10800 Mara Lynn Road

McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road

Additionally, three CALS libraries will also be open as walk-up and drive-up sites for grab-and-go lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dee Brown Library

Sue Cowan Williams Library, 1800 S. Chester St.

Sid McMath Library

On Monday, March 16, Jacksonville North Pulaski School District will have sack lunches available at:

Mt Pisgah Baptist Church, 10174 Ray Road -- 11 a.m.

Boys and Girls Club, 1 Boys Club Dr -- 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Care Channel, 201 N Elm St -- 11 a.m.

Willow Bend, 300 Marshall Rd -- 11 a.m.

Max Howell Place, 3600 Max Howell Dr -- 11 a.m.

Working together to provide these valuable meals are: Central Arkansas Library System, City of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, Hunger Relief Alliance and the Little Rock School District.

Rock Region Metro Information

Saturdays (March 14 and 21)

On both Saturdays, those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro Connect Zone 9 and METRO Fixed Routes 8 and 23; details can be found at rrmetro.org . Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region METRO Connect and Fixed Route buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period.

Sundays (March 15 and 22)

On both Sundays, those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro METRO Fixed Routes 8 and 23; details can be found at rrmetro.org . Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region METRO Connect and Fixed Route buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period. Note – METRO Connect Zone 9 does not operate on Sunday

Monday-Friday (Weeks of March 16 and March 23)

On weekdays, , those in need of transportation will be able to travel on Rock Region Metro Connect Zone 9 and METRO Fixed Routes 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 16, 17, 22 and 23; details can be found at rrmetro.org . Youth ages 12-18 will be able to ride Rock Region METRO Connect and Fixed Route buses for free from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Youth 11 and under are required to travel with one guardian, and each will be able to ride for free during the same period.

Bus Routes: