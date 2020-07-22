SALT Health opens new primary care clinic in Northwest Arkansas

Herbst said her passion is treating families and keeping them healthy while also looking for root causes of chronic conditions like diabetes or obesity.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — ALT Heath in Bentonville is a new primary care health model that focuses on wellness, diet and exercise, according to Dr. Aunna Herbst, a family physician focused on patient health during a lifetime.

Herbst said her passion is treating families and keeping them healthy while also looking for root causes of chronic conditions like diabetes or obesity.

She said spending time with patients and working with them to understand how to live healthier lives is a primary goal.

Herbst is new to Northwest Arkansas, recruited by her SALT Health founding partners Jessica and Jordan Cash.

Herbst recently spent six years at the Cleveland Clinic working in functional medicine before opening SALT Health last month in Bentonville.

She spent time as a family physician in rural Oklahoma before joining the Cleveland Clinic in 2015.