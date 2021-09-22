Rogers School District adjusts face mask mandate

Students in grades 7-12 will not be required to wear masks. Pre-k through sixth-graders will wear them when the district is in the "yellow zone" for cases.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School Board has voted to adjust the district's face mask mandate for students and teachers.

According to the school district, during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the board voted to make face masks optional for students, teachers and staff in grades 7-12. This went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 22.

The board also authorized that the district can make face masks optional for pre-K through sixth-grade students, teachers and staff. This is effective when the 14-day period calculated by ACHI falls into the yellow zone.

It is in the yellow zone when there are 20-29 COVID-19 infections per 10,000 residents of the Rogers School District.