Multiple River Valley towns impacted by boil order

Multiple water providers in Sebastian County have been impacted by inadequate disinfectant levels in their systems.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A boil order is underway in multiple River Valley towns until further notice according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The boil order is due to inadequate disinfectant levels in the water suppliers' distribution systems. 

Customers with the following companies are under the boil order: 

  • Hartford Waterworks
  • Mansfield Waterworks 
  • Hackett Waterworks
  • Bonanza Waterworks 
  • James Fork Waterworks Regional Water District

Mansfield Mayor Buddy Black told 5NEWS he is meeting with state health department officials later today (Sept. 25) to discuss plans moving forward.

Under the order, customers impacted are advised that their water may be unsafe for consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice. An adequate disinfectant level must be established in the distribution system before it is safe to consume again.

Click here for more information on boil orders.

