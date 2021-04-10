Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations as the country sees shortage

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks.

ROGERS, Ark. — The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a shortage in blood donations that is the lowest it's been since 2015.

According to the Red Cross, in order to meet hospital and patient needs, 10,000 additional blood donations must be collected each week over the next month.

Donors of all blood types, especially O, are urged to make an appointment and give within the coming weeks to help overcome the current shortage.

The Red Cross says blood donor turnout has gone down since people have returned to in-person work and learning. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country has also contributed to the shortage.

Blood donations decreased by about 10% in August, but blood distributions to hospitals remained strong, outpacing the donations, according to the Red Cross.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

To donate, you can make an appointment online or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

Those who donate through Sept. 30 will receive a limited-edition football-inspired t-shirt while supplies last. They will also get a coupon for a free haircut from Sports Clips.

People who donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby's signature sandwich or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Regardless of vaccination status, face masks are required for donors and staff.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15

Benton

Cave Springs

10/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Absolute Heat & Air, 1083 East Lowell Avenue

Gentry

10/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., First Baptist Church of Gentry, 221 West Main Street

Lowell

10/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowell Park Plaza, 506 Enterprise Drive

Rogers

9/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

10/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rogers Convention Center, 3201 Pinnacle Hills Parkway

10/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut

10/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pinnacle Country Club Clubhouse, 3 South Clubhouse Drive

Siloam Springs

9/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Simmons Prepared Foods, 601 North Hico

10/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 1988 Highway 412

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Walmart, 2901 Highway 412 E

Washington

Fayetteville

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Theatre Squared, 477 West Spring Street

9/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fayetteville Athletic Club, 2920 East Zion Road

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Colton's Restaurant, 642 East Millsap Drive

10/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Kappa Sigma Fraternity, 711 W. Dickson St.

10/12/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Delta Gamma Sorority, 625 W. Maple Street

10/13/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., University of Arkansas, Arkansas Union - 5th Floor Verizon Ballroom, 435 North Garland Avenue

Springdale