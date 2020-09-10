Record high coronavirus hospitalizations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a record one-day high of 749 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a record one-day high of 749 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations reported Friday surpasses the previous high of 738 reported on Wednesday.

The department also reported 1,524 newly confirmed cases of the virus, the second-highest daily increase since 1,714 new cases were reported on July 21. There are six additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus to bring the total to 1,091.