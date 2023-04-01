Arkansas healthcare professionals stress the importance of being CPR trained

In light of the incident with the buffalo bills football player collapsing on the field mid-game, local entities are shedding light on the importance of CPR training

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the American Heart Association, although 65% of people in the United States say they’ve received CPR training at some point in their lives, only 18% of people are up to date on their CPR training.

“Anybody can suffer from sudden cardiac arrest, so it’s good to be able to know what to do in the event that happens,” said Springdale Captain Justin Pinkley

Pinkley says Monday night’s NFL game with the Buffalo Bills and Cinnaciti Tigers hit close to home for the city of Springdale.

“November of ‘86 there’s a big football game between Springdale and Fayetteville and one of our players went down with cardiac arrest…. they worked him for well over 45 minutes and did get back a pulse,” Pinkley recalled.

The Springdale fire department has partnered with an app called pulse point to help save lives, in case someone needs CPR or goes into cardiac arrest.

“If you’re within a quarter mile radius of when a call comes in…for cardiac, CPR needed, it will notify you the same time crews are being notified," explained Pinkley.

5NEWS sat down with Captain Pinkley who showed us how pulse point works. The app allows you to keep your community informed of emergency activity in real time. The citizens you protect will use this information on a daily basis to know when there is an accident on their commute.

Pulse point sends “CPR-needed” notifications to your phone and users can choose to be notified of significant events that may impact their family. These informational notifications provide an early and automatic heads-up to local threats.

“Every minute that’s going by without CPR being done, your chances of survival are going down by 10%. so it’s very important to get adequate chest compressions and get AED defibrillation.”

Mandy Christenberry is a CPR instructor in Fayetteville. She says in Arkansas not a lot of businesses require employees to be CPR and AED-trained.

“Except if you’re a gym, so any kind of gym… so those are the only businesses that actually right now require you to be trained in that,” Christenberry explained.

Medical professionals highly recommend you get CPR and AED training.

“That bystander could be you. you could be the person walking your dog and all of sudden your neighbor across the street collapses. so that person’s life is literally in your hands, you need to know what to do.”

