Pregnancy centers in Arkansas extend resources amid abortion ban

Loving Choices in Rogers expects the number of calls from people needing their help to increase— a trend they've seen since the Roe v. Wade ruling.

ROGERS, Ark. — Following Friday’s, June 24, U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the Arkansas conservative research group, Family Council called on the community to step up and help women with unplanned pregnancies.

“Over the weekend we got so many calls because we are going to be the hope for these girls moving forward,” said Dana Schwiethale.

Loving Choices Pregnancy Resource Center provides free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. The center also helps pregnant women throughout the whole process with a mentorship care program for moms and dads until their baby is 9 months old.

“They come every week and take classes to learn everything they need to know about being a good mom or a good dad and in the process, they are earning mommy and daddy bucks. With that they are buying diapers, wipes, maternity clothes, baby clothes, whatever they need to be successful,” she said.

Executive Director, Dana Schwiethale says they help with finding the parents jobs, places to live and will bring in adoption agencies if the parents choose. They help more than a thousand women a year with their mobile clinic and clinics in Fayetteville and Rogers.

“We are actually opening up a third center and we are hiring more help to have here. I have some nurses training this weekend, so everyone’s been preparing for this for a while,” she said.

She says it’s a blessing to be able to offer hope to someone who doesn’t see hope.

“A lot of these girls don’t have the support they need to choose life, so we are giving them the support material-wise and the support just in emotional support by having a mentor,” she said.

