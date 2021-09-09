New Planned Parenthood health center open in Rogers

Planned Parenthood Great Planes closed its Fayetteville location in July of 2019 due to "concerns for the safety of its patients and staff," the organization said.

ROGERS, Ark. — Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) has announced its return to Northwest Arkansas after being absent from the region for over two years.

PPGP says they have opened a new health center in Rogers and offer a range of sexual and reproductive health services. The Rogers PPGP health center is located at 1222 W. Poplar Street and is already taking appointments through the PPGP website.

“At PPGP, we believe ensuring access to high-quality, comprehensive health care services is part of improving health outcomes in Arkansas, and our new Rogers Health Center is a critical piece of that puzzle,” said Emily Wales, interim president and CEO. “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted a growing urgency for increased access to essential health care in the region. The PPGP team couldn’t be prouder to reopen our doors in Northwest Arkansas to help area residents access affordable, high-quality sexual and reproductive health care.”

PPGP closed its Fayetteville location in July of 2019 due to "concerns for the safety of its patients and staff," the organization said. The group says they have now found a larger location in Rogers to serve the growing population in the region.

“We see what happens to a state when the rights to health care are chipped away — Arkansans face some of the nation’s highest maternal and infant mortality rates, as well as high adolescent birth rates,” said Dr. Iman Alsaden, Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ Medical Director. “Our mission is to provide high-quality health care services to patients across the state of Arkansas, so we are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to our patients and the Northwest Arkansas community."