Pint for Pint Blood Drive taking place in Northwest Arkansas

All donations are needed to boost reserve levels, by CBCO is critically short of Type O blood at this time.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is holding a blood drive from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.

The Pint for Pint Blood Drive is offering donors a free coupon for a pint of ice cream from Hiland Dairy along with a pint glass from Bike Rack Brewing Company. While supplies last, blood donors will also receive a free t-shirt.

You can donate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations can be made at the Bentonville Donor Center is located at 1400 SE Walton Blvd. and the Springdale Donor Center is located at 3503 S. Thompson Street. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

All donations are needed to boost reserve levels, by CBCO is critically short of Type O blood at this time.

CBCO is the sole supplier of blood to over 40 area healthcare facilities.