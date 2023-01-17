Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

For years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much.

Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, has stopped selling them controlled substances, citing worries about their dispensing practices.

A lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen filed last month by Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super-Sav Drug #3 in Van Buren, seeks to have its supply restored after being cut off on Nov. 30, according to court filings.

