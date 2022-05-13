New pediatric service coming to Northwest Arkansas

Pediatrics Plus is an outpatient specialized pediatric healthcare provider helping babies to 21 years old.

ROGERS, Ark. — A new pediatric service for families is coming to Northwest Arkansas.

“We provide occupational therapy, physical and speech therapy, and ABA, which is applied behavior analysis," said Therapy Director Lauren Redican. "That is a behavioral support to children primarily with a diagnosis of autism but it works to help them adapt and be more functional daily," said Therapy Director Lauren Redican.

Pediatrics Plus has been in Central Arkansas for 20 years and has always wanted to grow into Northwest Arkansas.

“What we’re excited about is just to see the mission of Pediatrics Plus and the vision come to life," said Redican. "Our vision is just to empower children to conquer their world, and so we know there are children here to be served, and we’re excited to do that."

The programs have had an enormous impact on Laura Grimes's son.

“He received physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. It wasn’t just taking your child to like a clinic. For us, it was taking John David (her son) to a place that loved and cared for him," said Grimes.

The therapy helped John stay on track and be confident at school, where he was the basketball manager and was loved by his classmates.

Laura said it's the groundwork laid over the years at Pediatrics Plus, which has helped her son become the man he is today and is a big part of why her son can start college at the University of Arkansas this fall.

“This is his next step in his journey into life as an adult, and I’m really thrilled and excited for him. And we would definitely not be here without the background and the framework that Pediatrics Plus laid for him. We would not be here without them," said Grimes.