Pea Ridge Fire Dept. offering CPR classes

The class for Basic Life Support Provider, also known as CPR, training will be held on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Fire Department is offering a Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider class that will train and certify attendees in the emergency procedure.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), also known as BLS, is an urgent life-saving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department says every year, about 475,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest and more than 350,000 incidents occur outside of hospitals. They also say only about 46% of people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital get immediate help before a professional arrives.

The BLS Provider class will be held on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost of attendance with certification is $50 per person.