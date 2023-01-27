Pafford Medical Services to serve as new Benton County EMS provider

The new contract calls for at least three ambulances to be on duty at all times and coverage for out-of-pocket emergency ambulance costs to be provided.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Roughly 50,000 people in Benton County and western surrounding cities will now receive EMS services from Pafford Medical Services.

The surrounding cities include Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.

Benton County announced that its four-year contract with the provider started Jan. 27, 2023. The contract states that at least three ambulances must be on duty at all times. Additional terms of the agreement provide coverage for out-of-pocket costs for emergency ambulance services.

The total amount for the subsidy to Pafford EMS is roughly $1.5 million per year for four years. The amount will be split proportionally between the county and cities.

"The out-of-pocket coverage is an additional benefit for the citizens of Western Benton County, potentially saving hundreds of dollars or more for those who use the service," said the county in a press release.

“Pafford Medical Services has committed to providing affordable and quality care to Benton County residents during their most vulnerable moments,” said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. “We are fortunate to have an Arkansas-based EMS provider that knows the needs of our residents. We look forward to developing a long-standing partnership with Pafford Medical Services.”

Pafford EMS COO Clay Hobbs says they have procured five new Advanced Life Support ambulances for Benton County, which brings the total number of ambulances available for service to the county to 14.

“The opportunity to work with the fire departments and hospitals within the County has allowed us to develop a unified approach to caring for area residents. Pafford ambulances are on station and ready to respond to 9-1-1 calls,” said Hobbs.

The agreement for Pafford EMS to provide services to the county was reached after an initial 'Request for Qualification' process was started last summer.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device