Overdose reversal drug to be available over-the-counter

Narcan is the first over-the-counter overdose reversal drug approved by the FDA.

ARKANSAS, USA — A biotech company announced that Narcan, an overdose reversal drug, should be on store shelves next month.

The announcement comes months after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the nasal spray for over-the-counter sale. With today marking International Opioid Awareness Day, a local first responder is shedding light on how to adminster it.

Central EMS Operations Captain Stephen Gilstrap says Narcan should be used any time someone is having an opioid overdose or having trouble breathing or staying awake.

According to Central EMS, Narcan is used fairly often in our communities. If you are ever in the case you have to use it on someone, you should only spray one dosage of the spray, then immediately call 911. Gilstrap says this is because the active drug in Narcan, naloxone, has a life of 30-60 minutes.

"Once the Narcan wears off, the opioids that might still be in that person's system could take effect again, and they would potentially suffer those symptoms. So they still need to go to the hospital, and, you know, be checked out and treated," Gilstrap added.

Central EMS says to be sure to check the expiration dates on the Narcan box and to never leave it in a hot car.

Narcan will be available as soon as Sept. 5 at certain Walgreen stores, and nationwide on Sept. 7.

