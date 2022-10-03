Overdose deaths up 16% in Arkansas, study finds

The study, based on compiled data from the CDC, shows that 629 people in Arkansas have died of an overdose within the last year.

ARKANSAS, USA — October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and a new study by QuoteWizard shows that 629 individuals have died of an overdose in Arkansas within the last year.

These statistics show a 16% increase in deaths caused by overdose and places Arkansas has having the 13th highest increase nationwide.

Across the United States, 103,664 people have died of an overdose in 2021, compared to 68,757 in 2019 and 99,973 in 2020.

According to the study, opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S., accounting for nearly 80,000 deaths since 2015. Nationally, overdose-related deaths are up 4 percent.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

To read more information on overdose death statistics compiled by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), click here.

