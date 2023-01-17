Arkansas osteopaths look to cure a shortage

Two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arkansas’ two osteopathic medical schools are flexing their young muscles, sending hundreds of graduates into new residency programs and starting to ease a long-term physicians shortage, according to school leaders and the Arkansas Medical Society.

The New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State in Jonesboro will graduate its fourth class of doctors in May, and if patterns hold, most of the 120 or so graduates will fill residency spots in the school’s region. Sixty percent of those who stay in Arkansas will be in residency programs that did not even exist a decade ago.

The Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith, along with its parent entity, the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, is continuing its building spree at Chaffee Crossing and divvying up space in the 120,000-SF former Golden Living headquarters across town.

You can read the article in its entirety on the Arkansas Business website.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device