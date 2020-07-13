Oklahoma reports 510 new confirmed cases, first child death

Oklahoma is reporting 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the state's first death of a child from the disease.

Officials at Fort Sill Army Post in southwest Oklahoma confirmed Sunday a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed there died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional two deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 424.